President vetoed 27 parts of the proposal; text establishes rules to encourage the development of the tourism sector

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned, with vetoes, the expansion of the Novo Fungetur (General Tourism Fund). The new law was published this Thursday (15.Dec.2022) with 27 excerpts vetoed in the DOU (Official Gazette).

The fund deals with the financing of projects, the acquisition of goods for tourist enterprises and working capital. It will be linked to the Ministry of Tourism, which will regulate the operation and operating conditions by standards.

The operation of the new fund will be carried out through accredited financial agents. The law allows the contracting of international loans and fundraising via parliamentary amendments. It also authorizes investment in fixed income funds and federal government bonds.

The Ministry of Tourism may establish specific programs to provide credit lines and special financial conditions for financing and promoting jobs in the sector.

Resources used in lines of credit for the private sector must be directed to programs that meet:

individual microentrepreneurs;

autonomous providers of tourist services registered with the Ministry of Tourism;

microenterprises and small, medium and large companies;

and cooperatives operating in the field of tourism.

Among the rejected sections, Bolsonaro vetoed the possibility of Embratur receiving funds not used by the ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency).

🇧🇷The legislative proposal goes against the public interest, since the decapitalization of ApexBrasil, resulting from the eventual transfer of its financial balances to Embratur, in addition to causing a risk of insolvency, would greatly affect the economic-financial planning of the long-term actions carried out by the Agency , especially in multi-year projects”, said the president in justification of the veto.

Presidential vetoes are reviewed by Congress and can be upheld or overruled by deputies and senators. In the latter case, the proposal is forwarded for promulgation.