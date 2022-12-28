The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned this Wednesday (28.Dec.2022), with vetoes, the amendments to the 2022 Budget Law made by the National Congress. Here’s the full of the text published in Official Diary of the Union (100 KB).

The legislation that has been amended is the No. 14,194, of August 20, 2021. It was created to ensure the preparation and execution of this year’s Union budget.

There were 4 passages vetoed by the Executive:

alteration of article 85-A, which authorized the alteration of the location of an approved work, provided that it was authorized by the manager of the highest granting body;

amendment of item 9 of article 83, which determined that the administration should make resources available from another source to pay commitments already assumed, but not honored due to lack of funds;

amendment of items 7 and 8 of article 83, which stated that unpaid balances could only be canceled after December 31, 2023;

high item 5º-A of article 38 and item 1º-A of article 42 that would authorize the Executive to use resources from one classification to another.

read the vetoes (139 KB) of the Executive Branch published in official diary this Wednesday (28.Dec).

Congress also decreed the modification of item 7 of article 83. According to the text, “the balances payable relating to multi-year contracts, agreements, agreements or adjustments entered into in 2019 and 2020 (…) may only have their unsettled balances canceled after December 31, 2023”.

In disagreement, Bolsonaro pointed out that, as the devices focused “on the execution of expenses from other financial years”, the transfer of resources should be the object of a complementary law, since “would change the rule of a permanent nature, by not considering the annual periodicity that the public budget must keep”.