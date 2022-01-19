The delivery has accumulated less success than that achieved by Black Ops Cold War in 2020.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated January 19, 2022, 11:35 9 comments

The news of the year is present in almost all conversations that have to do with video games. Microsoft has bought Activision Blizzard and, with it, assets as important as the Call of Duty saga come under the control of the company that owns Xbox. Will it be Call of Duty exclusive? It is undoubtedly one of the questions that users ask themselves the most, but until the answer is known, new data shared this week alludes to the latest installment in the series.

How could it be otherwise? Call of Duty: Vanguard has been one of the best selling games for all of 2021. In a report recently published GamesIndustry Taking stock of video game data in the United Kingdom over the past year, it appears on the list as the second most successful title of the year, but the figures that accompany the Sledgehammer game are not the most outstanding if we compare it with the previous installments of the series. saga.

It has dropped 36% but is still among the best sellersSpecifically, Vanguard has sold 36% less in the UK than Black Ops Cold War, its predecessor developed by Treyarch. Surely the fact of the existence of Warzone, the free to play battle royale that monopolizes many players, has influenced, but the bet on World War II has not been as convincing as the modern warfare that Activision has bet on in recent years.

It is not something new or that surprises us now, since we already talked a few months ago about the downward trend of Call of Duty in terms of the degree of interest that aroused in the players. It is likely, however, that developing in the coming years under the new umbrella of Microsoft will mean a revitalization for a franchise that, as much as it seems to be in the doldrums, continues to accumulate millionaire sales around the world by publishing installments annually, something that very few in the industry achieve.

