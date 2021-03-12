Far from the 20 million doses that he thought to have available for this time of year, President Alberto Fernández will announce this Friday the extension of the current stage of Social, Preventive and Mandatory Distancing (DISPO), with the focus on the health complication that generates the appearance of new strains of the coronavirus and the chaotic situation in Brazil. Everything at almost a year since the beginning of the confinement in the country due to the pandemic,

Although the Government has already ruled out the closure of borders (at least for now), there will be a reduction in flights to and from Brazil, the United States, the European Union and at least six countries.

This measure and the continuity of the DISPO would be announced on the afternoon of this Friday, after Fernández leads the meeting of the Vaccination Committee at the Casa Rosada, at 4:00 p.m. Before, the president will participate in the Manzana de las Luces, in the City of Buenos Aires, the official start of the Bicentennial year of the University of Buenos Aires (UBA), together with the rector Alberto Barbieri.

The announcements are given in the midst of the controversy over vaccination and the difficulties that the country has in accessing the doses it had planned for this point in March.

Although on Thursday it was announced that three million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine will arrive next week, bringing Argentina to a total of 7 million, that number is far from the 20 million doses to vaccinate 10 million people that Alberto Fernández expected to have immunized by this time of year.

For the moment, Argentina fell prey to the Gamaleya production delays of Sputnik V, that still delayed indefinitely – although at the time there was talk of three weeks – the arrival of the total of 20 million doses that our country contractually expected to receive by February.

AstraZeneca, the other major supplier, had already anticipated that it would begin deliveries in the fall, and 580,000 doses of Covishield-brand Indian production arrived in February. Now, the Government is moving forward with shipments of Sinopharm, a vaccine that is not yet authorized for those over 60 years of age, precisely the one that was the target population to be vaccinated before the first colds.

Vizzoti with Kicillof, during a tour of a vaccination post in Morón.

As if that were not enough, the VIP vaccination scandal generated strong mistrust in the Government’s ability to carry out a transparent vaccination process. Not even the arrival of Carla Vizzotti to the Ministry of Health as the successor to the resigning Ginés González García could change that feeling.

Remarkably, a couple of weeks ago the Health portfolio completely lowered its profile and there have been practically no interviews or press conferences to give details of the vaccination plan. In fact, on Thursday it was announced through a press release the agreement with China for the arrival of the 3 million doses of Sinopharm.

This week, through a videoconference, health authorities from the Health portfolio led by Vizzotti participated in a new meeting of the Federal Health Council (Cofesa), in which they analyzed the adoption of controls for carriers entering the country, among other measures..

In the middle, the Government extended until December 31, 2021 the health emergency due to the coronavirus, which generates the legal and regulatory framework to maintain multiple measures to face the pandemic.

Thus, almost a year after the start of the restrictions, the Government will announce how Social Distancing will continue, with the difficulties in quickly vaccinating the population, the threat of a second wave and the health situation in Brazil, particularly in the center stage.

JPE