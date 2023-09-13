Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/13/2023 – 7:35

Apple presented this Tuesday, 12th, at its main event of the year, Wonderlust, the new generation of iPhone. The iPhone 15 family has four new models repeating the tradition of recent years. In Brazil, prices can reach up to R$13,400, in the case of the 15 Pro Max version. There is still no date for the devices’ availability in the country.

The new cell phones brought changes that the market had been expecting for some time, such as the entry of the USB-C standard, but they did not surprise much in terms of general configurations. The model comes in black, pink, blue, green and yellow, excluding the traditional white version.

In a pre-recorded video at Apple Park, the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, Apple’s executive president, Tim Cook, spoke about the company’s products and also about the new line of MacBook computers, which will now feature a new processor (M2) developed by the company. The executive highlighted that, with the latest launches, the company managed to successfully migrate to its own chips, ceasing to use the components previously supplied by Intel.

With the arrival of new cell phones, the company updated the device catalog, and some old models will no longer be sold in official stores – although they are still available at retail. The iPhone 12, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will no longer be sold.

Resources

The iPhone 15 features the so-called “dynamic island”, a feature that brings together the biometric face reader (Face ID) and the selfie camera at the top of the screen, at the same time that notifications are integrated into the screen notch. The tool was launched last year with the iPhone 14 Pro.

The base version of the iPhone 15 is 6.1 inches, while the iPhone 15 Plus comes in at 6.7 inches. Furthermore, the iPhone 15 and its Plus brother feature a 2,000 nit screen (a measure of brightness), promising greater brightness for the user. The main camera of traditional versions has also increased. Now, the main lens now has 48 megapixels, compared to the 12 megapixels of the previous version. The 48 MP lens had already been anticipated for the “Pro” version of the iPhone 14, revealed last year.

The iPhone 15 camera will have a 2x zoom on the telephoto lens, with higher resolution (12 MP, 52 mm). The resource can also be used in videos.

In photos, it will no longer be necessary to switch to portrait mode to take a photo with a blurred background. From now on, the iPhone’s camera system will identify when it is necessary to activate portrait mode, without requiring the user to manually select the functionality – which will be activated through machine learning. The front cameras should continue to have the same resolution as last year’s cell phones, 12 MP.

Recycling

According to the company, the device is also made with reused materials: 75% recycled aluminum and 100% recycled cobalt in the battery. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will feature the “old” A16 Bionic processor, previously exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro MAX.

Apple changes charger connector after EU pressure

The biggest change in the new iPhone family may be the adoption of the USB-C input, a connection standard that already existed in other electronics and which appears, for the first time, in the Apple product. The new feature not only means changing the charging and data transfer port – it is also a symbol of the pressure felt by Apple to adopt a connector that is not exclusive to the brand.

The change occurred after a requirement from the European Union for electronic devices in the region, which forced Apple to follow the determination if it wanted to keep its devices there. The measure is an attempt to make electronic devices more sustainable, reducing the number of components needed, such as chargers of different types, for example. Until the iPhone 14, Apple used Thunderbolt technology, with a Lightning-type connector, created by the company and not used by any other manufacturer.

USB is a standard model, which emerged from the union of companies in search of a technology that could serve electronics from different manufacturers.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.