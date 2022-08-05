The dollar index, which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of major currencies, rose 0.21 percent to 105.92 after declining 0.68 percent on Thursday, and this was its biggest decline since July 19.

The dollar remained about 3 percent below its mid-July high.

Investors are awaiting the US non-farm payrolls data, scheduled for release at 12:30 GMT, which provides indications of the performance of the US economy.

Economists expect the number of jobs to increase by 250,000 in July after an increase of 372,000 in June.

The euro fell 0.17 percent to $ 1.02285, after fears of a slowing US economy outweighed concerns related to the European energy crisis.

There was little change in the pound sterling, as it was traded at $ 1.2156, after the Bank of England raised the interest rate at the highest pace in nearly 27 years to control inflation, but it warned of a prolonged recession starting from the last quarter of this year.

The dollar rose 0.24 percent against the Japanese yen to 133.27 yen, after falling 0.69 percent on Thursday.

There was little change in the Australian and New Zealand dollars, and the Australian dollar was trading against 0.69605 dollars, while the New Zealand dollars recorded 0.6299 dollars.

As for digital currencies, Bitcoin rose 2.9 percent to $2,272.80.