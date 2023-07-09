Luanda and Kinshasa granted a group of companies a 30-year concession to invest in a line linking the port of Lobito in Angola and Kolwezi in the area of ​​mineral extraction, especially copper, in the Republic of the Congo.

The cost of the project is estimated at about $555 million, about half of which will be covered by a US government institution. It will bring various benefits such as exporting copper, promoting regional trade and Angola’s relationship with Western countries.

The railway extends over a distance of about 1,700 km, and was built by British investors almost 100 years ago, but the part located in Angola was disrupted by the civil war that the country witnessed between 1975 and 2002 and remained neglected after that.

The line was relaunched in 2015 after a Chinese company rebuilt it, but traffic remained weak on it with one train approximately every two weeks, according to the Belgian company Victoris, which took over its management and is part of the new concession.

As for the Congolese part of the line, it dates back to the colonial era and has suffered from poor maintenance, according to Marcel Longang, an infrastructure official at the National Railway Company of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“We have an average of three derailments a day because of the rickety state of the railways, and our locomotives are only going two kilometers an hour in many places,” he told AFP.