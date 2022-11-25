Samsung is already laying the groundwork for the launch of Galaxy S22 successors. This Monday (21), the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) certified the batteries of the expected Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra. Parts are expected to have up to 5,000 mAh of typical capacity. The certificates were found exclusively by Tecnoblog this Thursday (24).

Let’s start with the EB-BS918ABY battery: the part will be destined to the SM-S918 model cell phone, that is, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, according to the GalaxyClub. The identification is also similar to the Brazilian Galaxy S22 Ultra code: SM-S908E.

Anatel’s documentation gives some details about the part. This is the case with the nominal capacity of 4,855 mAh, the same as the predecessor of the S23 Ultra. This means that Samsung should reveal its next cell phone with a typical capacity of 5,000 mAh.

It is worth remembering that the Galaxy S21 Ultra was also approved with a nominal capacity of 4,885 mAh and launched with 5,000 mAh.

Galaxy S23+ will bring bigger battery than S22+

The EB-BS916ABY battery would be intended for the Galaxy S23+. The component was homologated in South Korea in September, as revealed by SamMobile. At the time, certification in the Asian country reported that the part will appear inside the SM-S916B, the South Korean variant of the successor to the Galaxy S22+. In Brazil, the S22+ is identified by the model SM-S906E.

The piece has a nominal capacity of 4,565 mAh, higher than the component of the Galaxy S22+: 4,370 mAh. This means that Samsung can increase the typical capacity of the piece from 4,500 mAh to 4,700 mAh with the debut of the Galaxy S23+.

Galaxy S23 battery is approved by Anatel

What remains is the EB-BS912ABY battery. The component would be taken to the SM-S912 model cell phone, possibly the successor to the Galaxy S22, identified in Brazil as SM-S901E. The Galaxy S23 piece also follows the others, offering a small expansion.

According to Anatel’s documentation, the piece has a nominal capacity of 3,785 mAh. Again, this is an upgrade in relation to the component of the Galaxy S22, approved in Brazil with 3,370 mAh. That is, the typical capacity can rise from 3,700 mAh to 3,800 mAh or even 4,000 mAh.

What to expect from the Galaxy S23 line?

The Galaxy S23 family may represent the successors of the Galaxy S22. The cell phones are expected to be unveiled with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the Qualcomm processor unveiled on the 15th with a focus on artificial intelligence for cameras and sensors.

Smartphones should bring small changes in the look. In the case of the Galaxy S23 and S23+, Samsung can say goodbye to the base that houses the triple camera, bringing them closer to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, meanwhile, tends to gain a 200-megapixel camera, following the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and the Xiaomi 12T Pro.

Despite Anatel’s homologation, it is still necessary to certify the cell phones to authorize the sale of the Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra in Brazil. But that shouldn’t take long: last year, smartphones were approved about a month after the green light for batteries.

The phones are expected to be unveiled by Samsung in early 2023.