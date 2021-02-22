On Tuesday at 5 p.m. (Argentine time) European football is paralyzed again. After the Champions League returned last week with the start of the most decisive stage, the crosses hand-in-hand with the round of 16, the competition continues with the remaining first leg matches. And the first to jump onto the pitch will be Diego Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid, who will travel to Romania, change his headquarters and act as a venue at the Nacional Arena in Bucharest due to the restrictions that flights arriving from the Kingdom have in Spain. United. But that will not be the only outstanding clash.

Atlético de Madrid vs. Chelsea

In a duel of styles between the Cholo and Thomas Tuchel, the Madrid club will seek to strike the first blow in the series. Although it will present several important casualties. Joao Félix, Thomas Lemar and Moussa Dembélé are recovering from COVID-19. While Kieran Trippier (suspended) and José María Giménez and Yannick Carrasco (injured) complete the list of casualties.

Change venue. Atlético Madrid will be home to the National Arena in Bucharest.

“I do not consider it important to give an opinion, because the opinion we can say will not influence what is actually there. As we are living in a complex social and world moment, where it is already difficult to compete and do our work, we must prepare and enjoy of what we have, which is to play wherever, whatever time and on the day they want. No problem, “said the Cholo for the change of venue.

Simeone will have to reinvent himself to place a strong starting eleven. It didn’t work for him against Levante (2-0 loss) but he is still the only leader in LaLiga. But it will have in its ranks Koke, who in the previous match left a declaration of principles that is an indelible mark of the cholista philosophy: win, win, win. “The tie against Chelsea is life or death,” said the Spaniard.

Different. Thomas Tuchel will seek to impose his idea of ​​the game against Cholo. Photo REUTERS / Kirsty Wigglesworth

Tuchel, last runner-up coach, will seek to make sense of the 250 million euros spent on team reinforcements Blue, when Frank Lampard was the coach of the London outfit.

Lazio vs. Bayern Munich

The powerful German machine faces, a priori, the simplest rival. Joaquín Correa’s club comes to this instance after 20 years and is measured against the last champion of all. To make matters worse, he has 17 games without knowing defeat (he tied one).

The Bavarian team does not have an ideal present in the Bundesliga: it is a leader, but in its last games they were draws. “Giving us five points in a week is a lot for Bayern and not what we expect,” said Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

He won everything. Bayern Munich wants to be two-time Champions League champion. Photo Karim JAAFAR / AFP

Lazio, will seek to take advantage of the “bad moment” of Bayern that got the Sextete. The DT, Simone Inzaghi, knows that he will have to modify several tactical issues but he is sure that the goal will be well guarded by José Reina. Pepe, who had a brief stint at the red entity in Munich, goalkeeper “took” the position from Albania goalkeeper, Thomas Strakosha.

“The club goes before the ego of any player. I did not steal anything from anyone, we all work to play. My relationship with Strakosha is extraordinary, we learn from each other,” said the world champion in South Africa 2010.

This Wednesday, also at 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, Borussia Mönchengladbach will face Manchester City, which like the match of the Aleti, will be played out doors: the German club will be local at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary. Atalanta-Real Madrid will be the other highlight of that day.