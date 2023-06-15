1st meeting was on January 6th and the 2nd marked the 100 days of government, on April 10th; 37 ministers will be represented

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) holds its government’s 3rd ministerial meeting this Thursday (June 15, 2023). The 1st meeting was on January 6, shortly after taking office. The 2nd was on April 10, for the balance of the 100 days of government. Today’s meeting will be marked by the impasse involving the departure of the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Carneiro, from office.

According to the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, the objective is to “listen to each minister and take stock”. He even went so far as to state that it is “Natural” that a government, which constantly evaluates its ministers by criteria “technicians and politicians”change parts over time.

All 37 of Lula’s ministries will at least be represented at the Planalto Palace for the meeting. That’s because the Minister of Labor, Luiz Marinho, is in Geneva, Switzerland. The executive secretary of the ministry, in this case, is acting as an interim minister and will attend the event.

In large ministerial meetings such as this 5th one, all ministers sit at a large table on the 2nd floor of the Planalto Palace. They begin with the speeches of Rui Costa, Minister of the Civil House, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and President Lula himself. This 1st moment must be broadcast live through the official channels of the federal government.

Who has also participated in this stage of the ministerial meeting is the first lady, Rosângela Silva, known as Janja. According to her advisory, she will only be present while there is a transmission to the general public and then she will leave the space.

The duration of the ministerial meeting is also unknown. On Lula’s official agenda, this is the last event. That is, the meeting starts at 10 am –it should be late–, but there is no set time for it to end. In the commitments of the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, on the other hand, the event is scheduled to end at 4 pm. In Alckmin’s case, he has another appointment scheduled for 3 pm.

União Brasil & Turismo

The pressure from União Brasil to change Daniela Carneiro only increased after the licensed deputy asked the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to disaffiliate. deputy’s name Celso Sabino (União Brasil-PA) was confirmed by the leader of the party in the Chamber, Elmar Nascimento, and by the acronym’s bench in the Chamber as the nominee.

On the 3rd (June 13), Lula met with Daniela and, contrary to what was expected, decided to keep the minister in office for the time being. However, behind the scenes, the exchange is already underway, and Lula would be buying time for there to be no “defeated” and to be able to contemplate the minister in another part of the government.

Despite his good relationship with Daniela, as he is weakened in Congress, Lula seeks to expand his vote base. Responding to União Brasil’s request would be an important way to attract the party to the Planalto side.

1st ministerial meeting

The 1st meeting to bring together all the ministers took place in the 1st week of the government, on January 6th. At that moment, Lula already warned the ministers of the importance he would attach to the relationship with Congress, in addition to making it clear that his decisions are, above all, political.

Lula showed discomfort during the 1st ministerial meeting with the excitement of some ministers with the inauguration of the new government. The PT gathered 160,000 people around the Planalto Palace on January 1, when he officially took office.

See where those present sat at the 1st ministerial meeting of the Lula government:

According to the Chief Executive, there would be no point in appointing only technicians and not getting enough votes in the Houses. “Many of you are the result of political deals. It is no use for us to have a government that is more technically trained at Harvard and not have votes in the Chamber of Deputies”he told the ministers.

The president also recognized the dependence of the government on Congress: “We don’t rule Congress, we depend on Congress. Each minister has to have the patience to serve each deputy, senator, and senator well. Otherwise, when we go to ask for a vote, he says: no, I went to that ministry and they didn’t even receive me”.

Differences in government, action for economic growth and improvements in education and culture were also themes in the president’s speech.

In addition to the command of the Esplanade, the leaders of the Government in the Legislative were present: Jaques Wagner (PT-BA, leader in the Senate), José Guimaraes (PT-CE, leader in the Chamber) and Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP, leader in Congress).

2nd ministerial meeting

The 2nd meeting took place on April 10 – the milestone of 100 days in office – with the intention of taking stock and thinking about the next phase. When she had the floor, Lula spoke for 1h8min24s. read here the full speech made at the time.

The government took advantage of the occasion to launch a 100 days of government campaign. The campaign slogan was “#OBrasilVoltou”, which had already been used previously by the former president Michel Temer (MDB) when he celebrated 2 years ahead of the Planalto Palace.

Lula celebrated the date with a ministerial meeting partially open to the public. The President, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costaspoke in the first minutes of the event.

The government said, in a video commemorating the 100th day, that international respect has returned, as well as the value of culture, care for the environment, health protection and respect for all beliefs.

“The Brazil that loves its land, its culture, its nature, its people has returned. He returned to care and do more, much more, for each Brazilian man and woman, uniting care and growth, people and development. Respect here inside and outside. Brazil has returned to do more for our people“, he said. The video ends with the official government slogan: “Brazil, union and reconstruction”.

