The guests surprised the fans of the “Olympic” stadium in Yaounde with a goal in the 24th minute, through Gustavo Sangare.

But Vinso Aboubakar scored two goals from two penalty kicks in the 40th and third minutes of overtime for the first half.

And later play in Group A as well, Ethiopia with Cape Verde.

The opening ceremony of the tournament witnessed colorful performances supported by African music and a virtual lion.

The ceremony was marked by the very rare appearance of the 88-year-old President of Cameroon, Paul Biya, who got out of his convertible limousine on the athletics track to hear the national anthem and receive the applause of the fans during a lap of honor.