The country’s air-raid alarms sounded for 120 seconds, the same time that activities across the nation were paralyzed in tribute to the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis in World War II.

The same sirens that warn against an enemy attack, today were in charge of reminding the millions of Jews that the Nazi Germany regime murdered.

In the two minutes that the alarms were felt, the passers-by stopped their march, the vehicles stopped and the commercial premises interrupted their day. In that period of time many cried, others lowered their heads.

Several of the activities carried out on this day took place in the Knéset (Parliament), where candles were lit this morning, an action that precedes the reading of several of the names of the victims by the deputies.

Among the guests who attended the tributes was the President of the German Parliament (Bundestag). “I bow my head in humility and shame before the victims of the Holocaust. We must not forget and we will not forget. From our fault, comes our responsibility”, pointed out the senior official.

Israeli drivers stop their cars and stand silent as sirens wail across Israel for two minutes to mark the annual Holocaust Martyrs’ and Heroes’ Remembrance Day in Tel Aviv on April 28, 2022. © AFP – Jack Guez

Act of remembrance in Auschwitz

On the same day, the president of Poland, Andrzej Duda, participated in the ‘March of the Living’ that took place in the former Auschwitz concentration camp.

On the occasion, Duda thanked the organizers of the event, who had in mind the Russian invasion of Ukraine. There were several Ukrainian refugees. The Polish president criticized the damage suffered in a bombing by Russian forces, a prominent Holocaust memorial in the Ukrainian capital.

“Today, after so many Russian leaders made speeches here, full of pride that the Red Army had liberated the Auschwitz camp, they dared to bomb Babin Yar, a place where Ukrainian Jews were executed during World War II. ; where tens of thousands of those who were killed rest today. That is where the Russian bombs fell. How is that possible?” concluded the president.

A small Israeli flag with a black ribbon as a sign of mourning, placed on the train track of the former concentration camp in Auschwitz, Poland, on April 28, 2022. © AFP-Wojtek Radwanski

Herzog and Benet attended the beginning of the tributes

The commemorative acts began this Wednesday in Yad Vashem, the museum of the Holocaust in Jerusalem. The day of mourning and remembrance is carried out according to the Hebrew calendar, different from the world that remembers the sad date on January 27.

At the event, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated that “the Holocaust is an unprecedented event in human history. I take the trouble to say this because as the years go by, more and more severe events are being compared to the Holocaust.”

For his part, the head of state, Isaac Herzog, pointed out that they should “act in a cohesive and decisive manner against terrorism and hatred, led by States and organizations” against them and “strengthen Israel’s independence like an iron wall that defends us from our enemies.

At the site, several Holocaust survivors lit six torches. One for every million people killed.

The systematic persecution and murder of at least six million Jews by Nazi Germany and its collaborators is known as the Holocaust. It took place all over Europe for about 12 years from 1933 to 1945, when Adolf Hitler and his ‘National Socialist German Workers’ party came to power and developed an anti-Semitic policy.

Figures published by the Israeli Ministry of Social Equality show that some 161,400 Holocaust survivors currently live in the country. This group, which includes more than 1,000 people over the age of 100, has an average age of 85.5 years.