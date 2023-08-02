In the early hours of this Wednesday, August 2, two flights with French and European citizens from Niger landed in Paris. These flights are part of the evacuation that is presented as a response to the coup that the African nation, a former French colony, has been facing since July 26. The arrival of a third flight from the sub-Saharan country remains pending for today.

Six days after the announcement of the seizure of power in Niger by the Military Junta, announced on public television; and after the attack on the French diplomatic headquarters in the city of Niamey, the second evacuation flight from the West African country arrives in France.

France has already evacuated 513 people, including: 350 French citizens, as well as Italian citizens, and other Europeans, Africans and Americans, according to the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs.

“We are happy to be back and sad to leave Niger in this situation. It is a hostage-taking rather than a coup,” said Charles, 40, after being the first to cross the arrivals gate at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport, near the French capital.

The EU crisis management commissioner announces community financing of 75% of the transport costs of evacuating European citizens from Niger.





The European Commission announced that it will assume a large part of the cost of the repatriation, after the activation of the Civil Protection Mechanism of the European Union, activated by France.

In Niger, a former French colony, there are more than 1,200 French people and close to half have expressed their intention to leave the country, especially after the closure of the air and land borders on July 26, as a result of the seizure of power. by the former presidential guard of elected leader Mohamed Bazoum.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani (R) welcomes people of different nationalities after a special flight organized by the Italian government from Niger landed at the Ciampino military airport on 2 August 2023. Italy organized a special flight for citizens wanting to leave Niger, after a coup last week toppled the country’s pro-Western leader. On board the special flight, a total of 87 people: 36 Italians, 21 Americans, four Bulgarians, two Austrians, one Nigerian, one Nigerian, one Hungarian and one Senegalese. AFP – CLAUDIO PERI

Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna assured FRENCH 24 that they will “concentrate on the essentials”, referring to the evacuation of French and European citizens as a top priority.

Especially after the riots at the French diplomatic headquarters in Niger, Colonna told LCI TV that they will ensure the return of French citizens.

Meanwhile, this Wednesday, the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, was in contact with the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, to express the need to “defend European security” and discuss the situation in Niger, a spokesman for the residence reported. official of Downing Street.

In parallel, the general of the Nigerien coup junta Salifou Mody, former chief of the General Staff of Niger, landed this Wednesday in the capital of Mali, Bamako. No further details or the reason for this visit are yet known.

More outbound flights to Europe

Spain and Italy are preparing other flights to return their citizens from Niger. For its part, the German government has urged its citizens to use those provided by the French government to leave the territory, if they wish.

Les opérations d'évacuations par @francediplo &… pic.twitter.com/yMM2PqbH8q —France Diplomatie🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@francediplo) August 2, 2023 latest update from the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs with the balance of evacuated European citizens and the announcement of a third flight that will depart from Niamey this Wednesday, August 2.





On behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Spain, this Wednesday it will announce the details of the evacuation of more than 70 of its citizens. For the time being, the Spanish minister José Manuel Albares announced that advance meetings to finalize details with the logistics necessary for such a process.

Other European embassies, such as the United Kingdom, have asked their citizens to avoid traveling to Nigerien territory. For its part, South Korea has asked its citizens, this Wednesday, to leave Nigerien territory.

A civilian evacuation, for now

The African country has troops from the United States, Italy, and Germany on training and counteroffensive missions, but a withdrawal of these units has not been mentioned for the moment.

The Nigerien military, which deposed President-elect Mohamed Bazoum, publicly accused Paris of “wanting to intervene militarily” to reinstate Bazoum in the Presidential Palace, without providing evidence.

A French citizen arrives from Niger at the Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France, on the outskirts of Paris, France, 02 August 2023. A first plane with 262 people on board took off from the capital of Niger, during the afternoon of August 1 to evacuate French and European citizens six days after the military coup against President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26. EFE – TERESA SUAREZ

On open television, as their communication channel has been since the de facto seizure of power, on July 26, the military assured:

“In accordance with its policy of seeking ways and means to intervene militarily in Niger, France, with the complicity of some Nigeriens, met at the Niger National Guard headquarters to obtain the necessary political and military authorizations.”

Background

The coup d’état was led, on July 26, by a military junta, calling itself the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Homeland (CLSP), which announced the de facto dismissal of the president, the suspension of government institutions, the closure of air and land borders (the country shares a border with five countries) and a night curfew until further notice. Army General Abdourahmane Tchian proclaimed himself the leader of Niger.

Since the announcement of the seizure of power by the military, the European Union and a good part of the European countries have announced the cessation of financial cooperation towards the African country.

According to the exclusive interview that the deposed Prime Minister of Niger, Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou, gave to FRANCE 24, these economic resources are necessary for the public accounts. Mahamadou also assured that President Mohamed Bazoum is well, despite being held by the coup plotters.

With EFE, AFP and Reuters.