Gustavo Bordet, governor of Entre Ríos, tested positive for coronavirus for the second time. He assured that he feels fine, that he has mild symptoms and is monitored in a hospital. His first contagion had occurred in September 2020.

“They just confirmed positive Covid-19. I am following the medical indications to remain isolated in the Hospital de la Baxada while they perform routine studies and clinical monitoring, “the governor tweeted.

Spokesmen for the Entre Ríos governor confirmed to Clarín that Bordet has already received the two doses of Sputnik V vaccine and they clarified that Bordet He is not in the hospital.

The governor added: “The current stage of the pandemic, the appearance of new strains, means that we have to take care of ourselves much more. No one is exempt from getting infected. I ask everyone again to be preserved following the current recommendations. “

Bordet, governor of Entre Ríos since December 2015, had reported on September 1, 2020 that he had covid. The fact, likewise, was news at the time because the provincial president came from being days ago with Alberto Fernández and other governors in an act in Santa Fe.

“I am very well, I am asymptomatic, fulfilling the isolation and attentive to the medical indications. In the meantime, I continue to carry out my obligations and work from home,” Bordet wrote after the first positive.

In January of this year, at the time of being vaccinated with the second dose of the Russian vaccine, Bordet stated that “It is a responsibility to vaccinate.”

And I add: “The vaccine is very necessary and it does not have any adverse effect, at least in my case I have not had it, and it is very necessary to be able to reach the largest possible universe in the province with the vaccination campaign, but it is not enough ”.

Another 532 people died and 35,399 were reported with coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Argentina, bringing the number of deaths officially registered at the national level to 75,588 and 3,622,135 infected since the start of the pandemic, the Ministry of Health reported today .

The report specified that 7 people died in Entre Ríos in the last 24 hours, while it had 829 positives during the day. The total accumulated in that province is 80,322.

