“Trump will modify certain aspects of green extremism which, for example in Europe, are only favoring China”





“In recent years, the League has always maintained a deep relationship with the American Republicans, for example with the participation in CPAC by several members of our delegation to the European Parliament every year”.

The head of the Northern League delegation to the European Parliament Marco Campomenosi comment with Affaritaliani.it Donald Trump's triumph in the SuperTuesday Republican primaries.

“We have followed what has happened in the United States in this period with particular attention and sincerely we have never considered Donald Trump finished as a certain policy in Europe and a certain way of providing information has wanted to communicate in our continent. In this sense, I can note a certain superficiality about what happened and underline one aspect: the League is a party aware of the alliance and partnership with the United States whether the Democrats govern or the Republicans govern. It is obvious that Matteo Salvini, I and many others hope that Trump can win the elections, but for us the USA is always a fundamental partner, whoever governs them. I cannot fail to mention the Secretary of State as an example Blinken which was very important in an always very complex transatlantic dialogue. We cannot say the same thing either for the European Commission or for certain parties in Italy that care about the relationship with the USA only when there is a democratic president and this is not a sign of maturity in international relations”.

Will the world change with Trump's victory? “The difference is that the Republicans are running to govern the United States and not the world. So I don't expect answers for the world, but for the USA from the presidential elections in November. However, there is continuity between Democrats and Republicans and Trump It won't create any problems. In fact, I think it will it will modify certain aspects of green extremism which, for example, in Europe are only favoring China. And even the USA with Trump as president will modify some of the objectives it has set itself, even if the ability to attract financing from private companies on our continent will remain. With Trump's victory – concludes Campomenosi – the United States will accelerate the change on ambitious choices on green issues that only favor our Asian competitors, China first and foremost. Then, as regards geopolitical issues such as the Middle East, Ukraine and Taiwan, they are so profound that there will be no sudden change with the US elections.”