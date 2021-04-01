While the club is going through an unthinkable football and leadership crisis, Boca has since Thursday a new shirt, the third of its kit, with a design that breaks with xeneizes stereotypes and that, in turn, seeks to connect with the identity of the neighborhood and its most iconic places such as Caminito and its multicolored houses.

Far from traditional designs, the shirt designed by Adidas is navy blue with the three characteristic stripes of the brand in white. The shield full of stars is on the left, on the chest, while at the top and bottom the houses of Caminito appear, simulated with brushstrokes of yellow, orange, light blue and various shades of blue. On the back is the inscription “República de La Boca”.

Frank Fabra with the new Boca shirt.

Frank Fabra, Nicolás Capaldo, Eduardo Salvio, Lisandro López and Fabiana Vallejos are the faces of the launch of this new shirt that will also have an intervention on the back numbers, since they will contain images of different places in the traditional Buenos Aires neighborhood.

Two versions of the shirt will be released. One, under the Aeroready technology, and the other with the high-performance Heat.Rdy technology, which is the one used by the professional team.

Fabra and Capaldo, with the new Boca shirt in the Bombonera.

The jacket will be sold for 6,999 pesos and will be marketed from this Thursday in the App and the official page of the German clothing brand and in the BocaShop. In the next few days it will be available in the main sports stores in Argentina.