Moroleon, Guanajuato.- this thursday was located lifeless and with signs of violence the body of the young woman Alma Paola Zavala Rodriguez, 24 years old, in the Closed of the amoles from the Municipality of Moroleón, she had been missing since the 20th of this month, it was her father who identified her, authorities reported.

The search of the young woman was activated three days after she was reported missing to the Public Ministry, and it was through these investigations that the body of the young woman was found, who would have left her house to visit her boyfriend in the community Saint Gertrude located between Moroleón and the place where she was found dead.

The first reports indicated that the young woman’s body had traces of violence on her face and neck when she was identified by her father.

Authorities from the State Prosecutor’s Office reported the location of a female body in the community of Amoles, on the road what comes up to the antenna of the Hill of the Amoles.

After the disappearance, relatives resorted to social networks and citizens in general to request information that would serve to find the whereabouts of Alma, as well as a friend confirmed that he accompanied her to take the truck to go to Santa Gertrudis to see her boyfriend.

He too driver of the bus that transferred her was able to recognize her and confirmed that she did get off in the town of destinywhere she actually met her boyfriend, who confirmed like that and what did he say, he would have left her on the road so that she could take the truck from Return to Moroleón, which, evidently, already didn’t happen.

With these statements, it was elements of Public Security and Civil Protection who carried out the search in the vicinity of the Los Amoles community, helped with a drone and after 5 hours of searching they located an area with unusual tire tracks, following these tracks was that They found the body that no longer showed vital signs.

It will be the ministerial authorities who, once the investigation folder is opened, will carry out the necessary steps to identify, arrest and prosecute the person responsible for the death of the young woman.