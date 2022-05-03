Culiacán, Sinaloa.- A man shot to death It was located on a dirt road known as Culiacán street that leads to a field towards Mexico 15 highway in the El Ranchito neighborhood in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

The report to the emergency numbers occurred at 7:00 p.m. when a person was reported on the ground on the side of a dirt road known as Culiacán street that leads to a country road towards Mexico 15 highway.

Agents from the Municipal Police of Culiacán and the State Police immediately moved in, cordoning off the area and then requesting the presence of agents from the Prosecutor’s Office specialized in criminalistics.

The first data indicated by the authorities said that the body belongs to a man who He was wearing black jeans and a green polo shirt.the body was found face up, blindfolded, torture marks and with bullet holes.

The deceased was identified by the name of Carlos “N”, who had been missing since last Saturday, April 30.

Minutes later, experts from the Attorney General of the State of Sinaloa come to carry out the field work and then order the removal of the body to the amphitheater facilities where they will carry out the legal tests. The body will remain inside this funeral home until it is claimed by its relatives.