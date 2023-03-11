With Tomás Ángel, but without Durán: call for the Colombia U-20 National Team

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Celebration of goal of the Colombian National Team sub-20..
Héctor Cárdenas summoned 24 players for the friendly series in Spain.
The technical director of the Colombian Men’s U-20 National Team, Héctor Cárdenas, announced the names of the 24 players who will be called up for the friendly games that will take place in Spain.
The national team will meet in Bogotá from March 13 to 18, to later travel to Murcia (Spain), venue for international matches.
Colombia begins in this way its preparation to face the FIFA U-20 World Cup Indonesia 2023.
summoned players
ANDRÉS SALAZAR OSORIO – National Athletic
LUIS MIGUEL MARQUINES PRECIADO – National Athletic
ÉDIER OCAMPO VIDAL – National Athletic
TOMÁS ÁNGEL GUTIÉRREZ – Atlético Nacional
FERNANDO ANTONIO ÁLVAREZ – Pachuca Soccer Club (MEX)
ALEXIS CASTILLO MANYOMA – Cortuluá Football Club
STIVEN ALEXÁNDER VALENCIA – Cortuluá Football Club
JULIÁN ANDRÉS PALACIOS ISAZA – Envigado Football Club
LUIS ÁNGEL DÍAZ CUESTA – Envigado Football Club
GUSTAVO ADOLFO PUERTA MOLANO – FC Nuremberg (GER)
LEYNER DAVID PALACIOS – FC Vizela (POR)
JUAN DIEGO CASTILLO REYES – CEIF Fortress
DEVAN AUSTIN TANTON PEDRAZA – Fulham FC (ENG)
JUAN ANDRES CASTILLA LOZANO – Houston Dynamo FC (USA)
MIGUEL ÁNGEL MONSALVE – Independent Medellín
JORGE LEGUÍN CABEZAS HURTADO – Independent Medellín
JHOJAN CAMILO TORRES GUAZA – Independent Santa Fe
JHON JAIDER VÉLEZ CAREY – Junior FC
JOSÉ MATEO MEJÍA PIEDRAHITA – Manchester United FC (ENG)
ÓSCAR MANUEL CORTÉS – Millonarios FC
DANIEL ESTEBAN PEDROZO MARTINEZ – Real Cartagena FC
CRISTHIAN ANDREY MOSQUERA – Valencia CF (ESP)
LUIS EDUARDO QUINTERO HERNANDEZ – Villareal CF (ESP)
YASER ESNEIDER ASPRILLA MARTÍNEZ – Watford Football Club (ENG)
*With information from the Colombian Football Federation.
