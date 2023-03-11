With Tomás Ángel, but without Durán: call for the Colombia U-20 National Team

The technical director of the Colombian Men’s U-20 National Team, Héctor Cárdenas, announced the names of the 24 players who will be called up for the friendly games that will take place in Spain.

The national team will meet in Bogotá from March 13 to 18, to later travel to Murcia (Spain), venue for international matches.

Colombia begins in this way its preparation to face the FIFA U-20 World Cup Indonesia 2023.

summoned players

ANDRÉS SALAZAR OSORIO – National Athletic

LUIS MIGUEL MARQUINES PRECIADO – National Athletic

ÉDIER OCAMPO VIDAL – National Athletic

TOMÁS ÁNGEL GUTIÉRREZ – Atlético Nacional

FERNANDO ANTONIO ÁLVAREZ – Pachuca Soccer Club (MEX)

ALEXIS CASTILLO MANYOMA – Cortuluá Football Club

STIVEN ALEXÁNDER VALENCIA – Cortuluá Football Club

JULIÁN ANDRÉS PALACIOS ISAZA – Envigado Football Club

LUIS ÁNGEL DÍAZ CUESTA – Envigado Football Club

GUSTAVO ADOLFO PUERTA MOLANO – FC Nuremberg (GER)

LEYNER DAVID PALACIOS – FC Vizela (POR)

JUAN DIEGO CASTILLO REYES – CEIF Fortress

DEVAN AUSTIN TANTON PEDRAZA – Fulham FC (ENG)

JUAN ANDRES CASTILLA LOZANO – Houston Dynamo FC (USA)

MIGUEL ÁNGEL MONSALVE – Independent Medellín

JORGE LEGUÍN CABEZAS HURTADO – Independent Medellín

JHOJAN CAMILO TORRES GUAZA – Independent Santa Fe

JHON JAIDER VÉLEZ CAREY – Junior FC

JOSÉ MATEO MEJÍA PIEDRAHITA – Manchester United FC (ENG)

ÓSCAR MANUEL CORTÉS – Millonarios FC

DANIEL ESTEBAN PEDROZO MARTINEZ – Real Cartagena FC

CRISTHIAN ANDREY MOSQUERA – Valencia CF (ESP)

LUIS EDUARDO QUINTERO HERNANDEZ – Villareal CF (ESP)

YASER ESNEIDER ASPRILLA MARTÍNEZ – Watford Football Club (ENG)

