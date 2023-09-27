The Club América board has a new assignment before it is too late and that is, its scorer and captain, Henry Martin, He is close to expiring his contract with the team, so negotiations should begin, since starting in January he will be able to negotiate with any other club since his contract ends in the summer of 2024, so he could also leave as a free agent.
At 30 years old the ‘Bomb‘He comes from being the scoring champion with 14 goals in the Clausura 2023, however, during the second half of the year injuries have prevented him from standing out and he has only played four duels with the azulcrema team: two in Leagues Cup 2023 and two in Apertura 2023.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
According to the most recent data and information, the Yucatecan’s contract expires in June 2024, so the highest authorities will have to hurry to renew the striker’s contract otherwise he could leave free.
In this case, it is important to mention and emphasize that the maximum time for the operation to be completed successfully will be within three months. In other words, by December, the extension should be confirmed and executed to avoid inconveniences.
However, if the board does not act quickly and buy them time, Henry will have the opportunity to negotiate with the team he wants or with the one that raises their hand for him.
Therefore, despite not being at his best due to injuries, his potential is well known, because even when he has had downturns, he has silenced everyone with goals.
#time #problem #Henry #Martins #contractual #renewal #America