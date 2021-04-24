Riyadh (Al-Ittihad)

Shabab Al-Ahly revived their fortunes in the Asian championship, by defeating Uzbek Ajmak 3-1, during the fourth round of the first group competitions, which was held at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, to rise «Al-Fursan» to third place with four points, followed by the Uzbek team in last place With the same balance of points. While Tajikistan’s independence snatched first place, after defeating Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia 4-1, with each of them having 7 points. Returning to the Al-Ahly and Ajmak youth match, the Emirati football representative decided the score and the three points since the first half, thanks to a strong start, where he played with a victorious spirit, and a great desire to win the “full mark”, and clinging to the hope of competition in the Asian championship. His opponent by fighting Abdullah, and Eduardo strengthened the progress with a “world class” goal in the 11th minute, giving his teammates a strong moral charge to continue the match steadily. Although Ajmak scored a goal in the 14th minute, through Chourou, the “Knights” did not back down, and continued his attack to add Ahmed Al-Attas the third goal in the 30th minute, ending the first half with a score of 3-1. And in the second half, the performance and level declined, and he did not make The two teams have serious opportunities to score, to end the match with a precious victory for Shabab Al-Ahly, which brought him back to the race, hoping to reap more victories in the remaining two rounds.