In news that has generated a stir worldwide, a submarine used in the exploration of the remains of the titanic has disappeared without a trace.

The surprising thing about this tragic event is that the controller used to guide the boat was related to the world of video games. It is an ancient control for PC video games from the year 2005, whose value on Amazon is $1,145 pesos.

On board the submarine were two millionaires, a pilot and an intrepid explorer, who delved into one of the greatest mysteries in human history.

His goal was to dive into the depths of the ocean and explore the remains of the famous ocean liner. However, despite the search efforts, so far the whereabouts of the submarine or its occupants have not been found.

The unexpected connection between this tragedy and the world of video games has captured everyone’s attention.

In the last few hours, various reports have highlighted interesting details about the submarine, and users on Twitter have revealed that an adapted video game controller was used during the expedition.

A video shared on social networks clearly shows how the old control unit, dating from 2005, was used to manage the submarine on its journey.

The device in question is a Logitech F710 wireless controller, renowned for its classic button layout, dual vibration effect, PC compatibility, and various additional features.

In the main image you can see how two levers were adapted instead of the original joysticks to use it as a controller of the submarine. Despite its modest market price, which is usually around $1,145 pesos, this video game controller proved to be vital on the Titanic expedition.

As the search continues and the mysteries surrounding the disappearance of the submarine unravel, the intricate relationship between video game technology and underwater exploration has left everyone stumped.

As researchers continue to work to solve this puzzle, this surprising use of the video game controller reminds us of the immense influence technology can have on even the most unexpected events.