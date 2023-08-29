A statement by the Egyptian Council of Ministers stated, on Tuesday, that Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly is currently reviewing the proposal.

Madbouly instructed the Minister of Industry to quickly prepare draft laws or decisions for implementing the president’s directives, related to stimulus packages for targeted industries.

The Egyptian Prime Minister stated that he had previously held a meeting with officials from the “Indorama International” company, who expressed interest in expanding their investments in Egypt, and therefore this meeting comes with the aim of discussing accelerating the procedures for implementing this project, according to the government statement.

The Minister of Planning and Economic Development indicated that the production of the two factories will be allocated for export, stressing that the investor is ready to establish a partnership with existing projects.

The Minister of Petroleum confirmed the availability of the necessary lands, as well as raw materials, for the required manufacturers, and there is an opportunity for partnership that can be discussed with the group’s officials.

Madbouly quickly directed a meeting with company officials to discuss the details of those projects.

Egypt intends to provide a package of incentives and tax exemptions for strategic industrial projects, according to what the official spokesperson for the Egyptian Presidency said, in a statement, on Monday.

The official spokesman for the Presidency of the Republic said that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi directed the government, on Sunday, to grant industrial projects an incentive package that includes tax exemptions for a period of 5 years that can be extended, the possibility of recovering a percentage of the value of the land, and expanding the provision of golden licenses.