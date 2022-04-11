Your eggs and a bowl filled with cold water. Make sure your bowl is filled enough to submerge an egg plus a few extra inches.
Carefully place your egg in the bowl of water and wait a while. If the egg sinks down and lays on its side, it’s still fresh and totally okay to munch on. If the egg sinks, but it stands upright, you can still eat it without any problems, although you should do so as quickly as possible. If the egg floats, throw it away. That unfortunately means that it is no longer good.
Eggshells are partially air permeable. The older an egg is, the more liquid inside has evaporated causing the egg to fill with air. And the more air there is in the egg, the easier it floats.
In this episode of First Eat, Julius Jaspers shows you how to cook your eggs perfectly:
#trick #quickly #discover #eggs #good
Leave a Reply