The Internet is full of Tricks and hacks For those looking to save or acquire some Free products in various stores in the United StatesThis is the case of a young woman who discovered a way to earn extra money at the retail chain Publix and surprised all consumers by achieving this without paying an additional fee.

Sarah Margaret Sandlin is an influencer living in Charlotte who is dedicated to testing food all over the country. Her latest discovery was that Publix Croissants can be glazed for free“I heard that if you go to Publix and order a croissant or other baked item, you can go up to the counter and request a frosting.”

Then he showed how to do it and She was fascinated with the result: “And it doesn’t disappoint, the frosting is absolutely delicious. Run to Publix and try this right away.” Just by paying Two croissants for US$3you can enjoy it glazed in sugar.

Another option that the girl recommended on her social networks, is to try other baked goodsnot just croissants. “You can buy other baked goods and ask them to glaze them for you for free,” she explained in the video. The comments exploded, Several people said they would go check it out. and that Publix is ​​“the best store in America.”

Where to visit a Publix store



Publix, a popular supermarket chain in the United States, has most of its stores in Floridawith more than 850 locations distributed throughout the Sunshine State. However, does not have branches in locations such as California either Texas.

This is because the store is concentrated mainly in the southeast of the countrywith a strong presence in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Virginia and North Carolina. It was in this last state where the young influencer discovered the trick and generated a great impact.