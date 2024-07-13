One of the great problems that the United States went through throughout The story was the issuance of counterfeit dollars within the countrywhich resulted in many people being scammed without realizing that they were receiving an unofficial product, which was not issued by the Federal Reserve.

Faced with this problem, the entity, together with the government, provided certain already known methods on how to identify a counterfeit bill, but now it went a step further and innovated in its recommendation: They developed a cell phone applicationavailable for both Android and IOS, which is called Cash Assist and is used to verify whether a bill is counterfeit.

As it does? You only need to enter the serial number of your ticket into the application.and instantly, thanks to the fact that the authorities created an extensive database with all the series issued by the US currency, it will tell you if it corresponds to a genuine series or not.

This means a great help for citizens and merchants who are not so familiar with the methods to verify whether a bill is counterfeit or not, and It will surely be a widely used tool in the country.. In addition, it also has another type of test, since the application can identify if the series is fake but not the bill itself.

“With Cash Assist’s unique suite of tools, you can learn to quickly locate and understand the security features of the Federal Reserve notes you hold in your hands. Use your phone’s camera, accelerometer, and more to authenticate U.S. currency”, says the description of this application in the official IOS store.

The surprising option that the application has to identify counterfeit dollars in the United States

Cash Assist is not only there to tell you if your bill is counterfeit or not, but its developers designed it to be a great convenience for users, and that is why They created a pretty smart option which means a more than interesting tool.

In addition to the conventional ways already mentioned to verify the authenticity of a banknote, The application also has the option of using it in “hands-free mode”according to the official iOS store, which is a function that allows you to use the phone without having to touch the screen with your hands.