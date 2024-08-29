According to the criteria of

According to the specialized portal SBS Foodthe Iron deficiency can result in fatigueweakness and anemia, which makes clear the importance of an adequate intake of this nutrientLentils, a staple in many diets, are a Excellent source of non-heme iron, the form of iron found in vegetablesHowever, to maximize its absorption, there is a Simple trick that can make a big difference.

To enhance the absorption of iron from lentils, Combine these legumes with foods rich in vitamin C. The latter is known for its ability to convert non-heme iron into a form more easily absorbed by the body. Incorporating foods such as red peppers, tomatoes, citrus fruits like lemon, or even fruits such as strawberries in your diet can improve the effectiveness of iron absorption from lentils.

For example, You can prepare a lentil dish with roasted red peppers or add a squeeze of lemon to your lentil salad. This combination improves iron absorption and enriches your meal with other nutrients.

Although this trick is effective, it is not necessary to apply it at every meal.Maintaining a balanced diet with a variety of sources of iron and vitamin C will ensure that your body gets the necessary nutrients efficiently. In addition, the body has the ability to regulate iron absorption to prevent overloadso a balanced approach is key.

Iron, present in lentils, is essential for health



It is important to mention that Iron is key to the formation of hemoglobinthe protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen to the body’s tissues. A deficiency can lead to a decrease in hemoglobin levels, which results in anemiawhich manifests itself in symptoms such as extreme fatigue and weakness.

Lentils are a good option to consider in your diet. Photo:iStock Share

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a proportion of the population in various regions of the world faces iron deficiencies, highlighting the need to address this problem through nothing more and nothing less than food.