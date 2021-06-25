Microsoft’s new operating system will begin its beta next week, arriving at the end of the year.

It had been leaked long before its time, but it is official now. Windows 11 is a reality, and the next evolution of Microsoft’s operating system is born with an eye toward PC gamers. Because, among its various novelties, the total integration of the Xbox ecosystem, and services such as Xbox Game Pass, within the system; going through innovations typical of the recent Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S such as the Auto HDR function, or the DirectStorage API for NVMe SSDs. And many of you will ask the same question after your announcement: Will my PC run Windows 11?

Win11 will only be compatible with 64-bit or SoC processorsWell then, fear not. Microsoft has already released Windows 11 minimum requirements, so that you prepare in advance for its premiere at the end of the year, or try to access its next test phase. And not only that, how do they share our colleagues from Xataka also offer a free app to check instantly if your PC is compatible with Windows 11, but let’s go in order. The first are the minimum requirements of Windows 11, which we show below, where it stands out that Win11 it will only be compatible with 64-bit processors:

Windows 11 minimum requirements

Processor: 64-bit or SoC, with 2 or more cores, 1 GHz or higher.

64-bit or SoC, with 2 or more cores, 1 GHz or higher. RAM: 4 GB minimum.

4 GB minimum. Storage: minimum of 64 GB of free space for installation.

minimum of 64 GB of free space for installation. Firmware: computer with UEFI and compatible with Secure Boot.

computer with UEFI and compatible with Secure Boot. TPM: The ‘Trusted Platform Module 2.0’ (TPM 2.0) chip is required on the motherboard. In this article, our colleagues from Engadget explain how to check if you have it.

The ‘Trusted Platform Module 2.0’ (TPM 2.0) chip is required on the motherboard. In this article, our colleagues from Engadget explain how to check if you have it. GPU: compatible with DirectX 12 or later, and with the WDDM 2.0 driver.

Of course, a Microsoft account will also be required, and an internet connection, to download and install Windows 11 when available. There are many requirements to take into account for this new version of the operating system. And, for those who don’t want to eat their heads too much, you can download the ‘PC Health Check’ application for free Microsoft official what do they share in Genbeta, available through this link.

This app not only collects all aspects of our current system, it also collects indicates at the moment if our PC is compatible with Windows 11, with a view to its future update. The Windows 11 announcement comes weeks after a busy E3 2021 for Redmond. Not only has his conference with Bethesda been the most talked about on the networks, he has also won the award for the best presentation of the fair. If you have missed any of its news, here are all the Xbox and Bethesda announcements from E3 2021.

