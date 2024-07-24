The Elusive Samurai (Nige Jōzu no Wakagimi) is one of the summer shonen of 2024. The title is produced by CloverWorks (Wind Breaker). And after a few chapters we can see how much it promises and the possibilities it has to succeed. Find out why it is a must of the station.

The Elusive Samurai (Nige Jōzu no Wakagimi) is a manga written and illustrated by Yūsei Matsui. It was first published on January 25, 2021 in Shuēisha’s Shōnen Jump. Currently it has 16 compilation volumesThe manga is also in digital and simultaneous serialization on the Manga Plus platform so that readers in America can read it.

The anime was released on Saturday, July 6, 2024.

Everything you need to know about The Elusive Samurai (The Nige Jozu no Wakagimi)

What can you expect from the 2024 summer shonen?

The Elusive Samurai (The Nige Jozu no Wakagimi) It is a comedy, adventure title, it also has historical overtones and it has a surreal game board axis.It’s a title that brings its own vibe both in format and story plots, so it’s already proven to be quite interesting. There will be a mix of strategies and a rather surreal futuristic vibe to the story.

Besides, Its cast of characters is also full of nuances and outlines that could become quite complex over time. The animation is polished and although it is a period story, which also follows the footsteps of children, we can find bright colours accompanied by more violent images. So it is a canvas that does not hesitate to show different types of forces.

It’s not that it’s for you if you like violence or that it’s not for you if you do. I mean, just as we see Tokiyuki Hojo’s escapades, between lights and different scenarios, we will also see, in a very samurai style, how heads roll, even demonic monsters that have been contaminated will appear, so their images will not be, to put it in some way, adorable.

In this way, we will have beautiful characters in plastic colors, who will have battles even more powerful than Magi’s; but there will also be blood and grotesque movements.

There are several things that stand out in this release: first, the plot and the strategy format, and second, the image of the protagonist and his most essential companion: the god monk. There will be everything! Mystery, thirst for revenge, jokes, frustration, and battles! You can’t miss it!

What is The Elusive Samurai (Nige Jōzu no Wakagimi) about?

The story follows Tokiyuki Hojo, the son of a shogunate that unified and maintained peace in Japan.It belongs to the city of Kamakura and the story begins with the Muromachi period – towards the end of the Hojo period of Kamakura – because after the coup d’état suffered by the Hojo clan by Takauji Ashikaga, its most dangerous general, the path of persecution and revenge of the heir of the shogunate begins.

However, Although we are facing a story of revenge, Everything becomes more complex when our protagonist, who, like his father, was known to be being raised to become a mere puppet, is urged to escape in the midst of the massacre of his clan.

He is rescued by Suwa Yorishige, a priest who is a descendant of the God Takeminakata and is therefore respected in his lands. The priest is able to see the future in inaccurate episodes.

Yorishige knows that Tokiyuki is destined to be a hero, and foresees that by the age of ten he will bring down Japan and exact his revenge as the true heir to the shogunate. However, it is difficult at first, as the eight-year-old heir has been instilled with a puppet mentality and the boy has stopped caring about learning things, so, in between his pranks, he has specialized in escapism.

This is especially because, despite having a voracious spirit, he did not see the point in trying if his existence and thoughts were not going to matter in the long run. In this way, the protagonist grows up jovial, kind and elusive. However, all this will help him to become a hero, and it is far from being a negative characteristic, since the series shows us a new light that will make us understand the concept of a hero in a different way, and that differs greatly from the classic one as we saw in Record of Ragnarok: the end of heroes.

Why is The Elusive Samurai (Nige Jōzu no Wakagimi) the new gem of Shōnen Jump?

To begin, we will see how the relationship is forged between a very particular hero and his vassals – who will be his friends, family – on whom he can count especially, because they will know each other from the very germ of their lives.

This scenario helps us to follow the path of the cast, which is strengthened not only in physical abilities but also in mutual knowledge of themselves. So betrayal will not take place.

On the other hand, We have a hero on the run! We leave aside the affable characteristic of honor and “righteousness” in the face of situations. The era of strategy and pursuit begins, because revenge and what it implies to recover through it “justifies” the methods. Our hero, who is a specialist in escaping, will give us light on his character and will make us grow with him on a new path of the hero.

The Elusive Samurai (Nige Jōzu no Wakagimi) is the star of the summer, here are the details.

On the other hand, the boy is in an environment where he co-exists with gods, samurai, and cursed spirits. So while he is full of warmth and laughter, he will also use immense courage and go into battle in many ways.

The Elusive Samurai (Nige Jōzu no Wakagimi) will have twists that let us see its authenticity.

Where can I watch The Elusive Samurai (Nige Jōzu no Wakagimi)?

Crunchyroll has the title available on its platform. A new episode premieres every Saturday. We’re likely to have a wide release of episodes.

The Elusive Samurai (Nige Jōzu no Wakagimi) It is the shonen gem of the season.

