Mexico.- There is no doubt that Galilea Montijo is one of the most successful women in all of Mexico and also one of the most beloved, but to remain in force and reaping success, the famous has a secret, which she has revealed so that her followers also achieve all their goals.

It is a ritual for New Years and a very simple one that anyone can do and, according to Gali herself, it will serve them wonderfully, so she is not afraid to share it so that everyone can follow in her footsteps and have a better year for 2023.

What is Galilea Montijo’s New Year’s ritual about?

Every New Year, Galilea Montijo performs a ritual that has worked for her for years and it shows, this consists of throwing some lentils on the ground at twelve o’clock at nightwhen the New Year arrives, and make a wish for each fist that he throws, to later collect them and place them in a bag, which he will bring with him in his wallet for the rest of the year.

“Wherever I go I take lentils, and at 12 at night I fan themY for every fist I throw I ask for what I want“Shared the stellar host of the Hoy program. “You throw all the lentils and then you pick them up and the ones you pick up you put in a bag and you keep that bag in the bag,” she added.

“Remember me when the wool arrives”, asserted the driver after revealing her secret. So, if you, like Galilea Montijo, want to achieve all your goals for next year, don’t hesitate to follow your ritual and wait for the results.