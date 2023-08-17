The story goes that one Jerry Juhan lost a drag race in the rain to a much less powerful Citroën 2CV in the 1980s with his Lotus Esprit. The Esprit’s fat tires were the cause of the poor performance in the wet, but when it’s dry you don’t want to run on tires that are too thin. That’s why Jerry came up with these special double tires.

The JJD Twin Tire is a kind of conjoined twin tire. Because there is a break in the middle, the tires would suffer from aquaplaning much less. But because it’s two tires in one, you do have the wider surface area for performance on dry asphalt. Also handy: if one of the two tires on a wheel is flat, you can continue driving, because the tires consist of two separate chambers.

Special rim with space for two valves

You can’t just mount the tires on any wheel, they need a special rim. They also seem to be a nightmare to assemble. Also, the tires were heavy and expensive – some likely reasons why you can’t buy them new anymore. However, they occasionally appear on sales websites for hefty amounts.

For example, there is currently a set for sale for a Mazda MX-5 (or other cars with a 4×100 pitch). The seller would like to convert just under 1,800 euros for the tires and rims. The tires are old, dry and only hold air for a short time. They are therefore only interesting as a great collector’s item.

Goodyear was inspired

In the 1990s, Goodyear introduced the Aquatread. This was one tire, but with a slot in the middle that broke the large surface of the tire. This was also unsuccessful. In 2015, the brand introduced a study model with the same principle, but a production version was not available. Below you can see the old JJD tapes.