Most people who commit suicide do not want to do so at all. They feel lonely and desperate. They feel like they are stuck in a dark tunnel where no light can penetrate. They no longer see any other way out, although there is often still one, says Renske Gilissen, lead researcher at helpline 113 Suicide Prevention.

Last year, 1,885 people committed suicide – more than 5 per day. At least 135 people make an attempt every day. And then there are another 500 people every day who call the national helpline 113. Suicide is common among young people under the age of thirty. the most common cause of death. “It is an urgent topic, but it is not treated seriously enough,” says Gilissen. “Only when that happens will we see a decline in those numbers.”

Not only Gilissen believes this, but also a majority of the House of Representatives. On Tuesday evening, at the initiative of the Christian Union, the House discussed a proposal – now signed by seven other parties – to include suicide policy in the Public Health Act. Responsibility will fall to the Minister of Health, who can be held accountable if too little is being done. Structural money is also being allocated: 10 million euros for municipalities, 6.5 million for national policy.

MPs sometimes showed emotion in their contributions or shared personal stories. Derk Boswijk (CDA) spoke about an “extremely sensitive and delicate subject” that affects people personally. He talked about a classmate who committed suicide and “the nagging feeling” that remains: “Could I have prevented it?” Don Ceder (CU) talked about “his buddy Michael”, who unexpectedly committed suicide a few years ago. “Almost everyone knows a story like mine.”

It is not that nothing is being done now to prevent suicide. Since 2014, there has been a national suicide prevention agenda, in which more than fifty organizations work together to reduce the number of suicides and attempts. There is also a suicide prevention research program that collects knowledge. “But there is no guarantee that that political support will always remain,” says 113 director Monique Kavelaars. That is precisely why she calls the proposal “extremely important. The lack of obligation is now gone.”

Since 2013, the number of suicides has been stable at around 1,900 per year – 60 percent of which were not monitored by the mental health services. And so more is needed: more money, but also more attention. “The taboo must be removed,” says Kavelaars. People who know someone with suicidal thoughts find it a difficult subject. “It is about life and death, and fear is paramount. But avoidance doesn't help anyone. Suicides have a devastating effect on the immediate environment.”

Shame

People with suicidal thoughts often don't talk about it themselves and don't seek help, says Renske Gilissen. “They feel ashamed, they feel like a burden. But talking about it helps.” That is precisely why people in the immediate environment (family, friends, colleagues, but also healthcare providers, police officers and teachers) must be alert.

Risk groups include early school leavers and men on benefits. Gilissen: “Prevention therefore starts with identifying absenteeism at school and with benefit agencies such as the UWV.” There is still a lot to be gained, she says. Mental health care should be included in the curriculum in all schools. What do you do when you feel down? How do you deal with intense events? But also: how do you guide the other students when someone returns after a suicide attempt? Gilissen: “In practice you see that not every school does this sufficiently.”

Prevention should also receive more attention from healthcare providers by giving it a more prominent place in training, says Kavelaars. Municipalities can start awareness campaigns, organize information evenings and train welfare workers. But they can also work on physical measures, such as fences or other safety measures at the track. Fifty municipalities already have their own prevention policy. 113 itself offers accessible online training courses.

Not everyone is enthusiastic about the CU plan. The Council of State (CoS) previously stated in an opinion that the proposal “does not add any new elements to the prevention policy” and “only concerns the legal anchoring”. The Council of State therefore “questions the added value of the proposal”. A bad argument, D66 thought. Wieke Paulusma: “Our society is confronted with this major problem every day and it requires an answer. This proposal provides that.”

There are also long waiting lists at mental health services, which means that people with suicidal thoughts cannot get help. But, says Gilissen from 113, that is precisely why prevention is so important. “And the mental health institutions, if all goes well, always make room for acute suicidality.” The long waiting lists are “despondent”, said initiator Mirjam Bikker (CU) prior to the debate. “But that is no reason to remain silent and maintain the taboo.”

You can talk about suicide at the 113 Suicide Prevention helpline. Telephone 0800-0113 or www.113.nl.