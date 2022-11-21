We’ve been teasing the Ferrari strategists a bit this year. They also asked a bit for that by sending a driver out on intermediate tires on a still dry Interlagos. This weekend Scuderia Ferrari showed that they really can do something. Because of this pit stop trick, Red Bull Racing was fooled by Ferrari.

The teams had two options at Yas Marina Circuit: pit once or come in twice. Leclerc chases Pérez at the start of the race and even comes within a second of the Red Bull. Pérez’s team notices that they have to do something and bring the Mexican driver in for fresh tires.

Halfway through the race, the scenario repeats itself: Leclerc puts pressure on Pérez and Red Bull notices that they have to do something. To make the right decision, Red Bull listens carefully over the on-board radio to what Ferrari is planning. For example, Ferrari successfully fools Red Bull and they can give Leclerc second place in the championship.

Ferrari’s fake pit stop

Leclerc hears in lap 35 through the ‘box opposite Red Bull’. This means: if they go in, we stay out, but also vice versa. This was part of a play. Since Pérez does not make a pit stop, Ferrari wants to believe that Leclerc will come in for new tires. Ferrari even sent the pit crew out of the garage to get ready.

Red Bull seems to be responding to this. They don’t tell Pérez until the penultimate corner to come in. At that moment, Leclerc hears that he can stay outside. In retrospect, it turns out that Leclerc would never have gone in, regardless of what Pérez did. This trick is not new in F1, but it was executed to perfection by Ferrari.

On Sky Sports says Leclerc: ‘Now I can say it, but it [de radioboodschap] was a dummy. Red Bull had to think we were going to make a pit stop. They believed that and he made a second stop, so it went perfectly. I am proud of the implementation of this.’ Afterwards, Leclerc’s strategy turned out to be just enough and the Ferrari driver took second place.