Few motorists know what the meaning is of a button with the icon of a car with an arrow in it. It is even less known that with this recirculation mode you save up to 10 percent fuel on hot days during short journeys.

The button, which is standard in most modern cars, is primarily intended to protect occupants against toxic gases, for example when driving through a tunnel. But this so-called recirculation button also ensures that the air in the car itself cools down much faster. The air conditioning does not always have to cool new warm and humid air.

Air conditioner doesn’t have to work as hard

By recirculating the air in the system, the air conditioner gets a lot easier. Since the air conditioning uses part of the engine's power to function – and in electric cars battery power – faster cooling puts less demand on the engine. That means lower fuel consumption.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, fuel consumption increases by up to 10 percent when the air conditioning is used, but if you’re just driving away in a hot car it can rise to 20 percent. With the recirculation mode that is a lot less. According to the newspaper, the effects are especially noticeable during short journeys, because the air conditioning then has to work extra hard to cool down the hot car.

Leave windows open first

According to the RAC, the British counterpart of the ANWB, it is advisable to open the windows for a minute or two to let all the warm air escape when driving away for the lowest possible fuel consumption. You should do this until the air from the vents feels cooler than the outside temperature. (text continues below the photo)

The recirculation button ©Getty Images



‘Leave it on during short journeys’

“As soon as cold air comes out of vents, you have to close all windows and press the recirculation button,” says a spokesman for the RAC. “As a result, you use much less energy than if you always let warm outside air flow through the system.”

According to the RAC, the effects are especially noticeable during short journeys, because you can then continue to use the recirculation mode without any problems. At longer distances it is advisable to switch it off. Because there is no supply of fresh air, the amount of carbon dioxide in the car increases. This can lead to fatigue, poor concentration or reduced reaction speed.