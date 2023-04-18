Although there are other applications that have been increasing the number of their users, the truth is that, more than a decade after the launch of the whatsapp app It continues to be preferred by millions of Internet users.

And it is that if there is something that has characterized the Meta messaging platform It is the constant innovation that allows to frequently implement functions and tools that meet the needs of its users.

Under this framework, the team behind WhatsApp has added a truly important functionality, since it has to do with directly with the photos and videos that are sent in the instant messaging app.

We recommend you

Change the comment of a photo when forwarding it

Over time, instant messaging applications have become something more than this, because in addition to being able to send and receive text messages, they currently include a variety of functions.

Thus, currently the Meta app gives its millions of users the option to change the way in which images are sent on the platform, or more precisely, the way to forward them.

It is in this way that WhatsApp now makes it possible to not only give the option of keeping the original comment when you are going to resend a photo that came to your account, but also makes it possible to modify the text that accompanies the image.

According to the sites specialized in the messaging application, the WhatsApp beta in the android cell phones allows accounts to remove the comment attached to the photo and at the same time add a new one before forwarding the photo or video to another chat.

It was a few months ago when the functionality that allowed you to decide whether or not to leave the comment that came in the original photo was added, however, this tool has evolved in the beta 2.23.8.22because now one more option appears when pressing the X that made it possible to delete the comment from the image.

It is in this way that press the X button in the description of a photo, video, or GIF before forwarding the media file, according to WaBetaInfothe platform gives the option of writing your own comment or note.

However, it must be taken into account that when editing the message, it will not be displayed in the same way that the text appears when it is forwarded as it is along with the photo, but rather it appears as a separate message.

Finally, we remind you that this new functionality, so far, is only available to users who have the WhatsApp Android beta, although it will surely not take long to be implemented in all accounts.