It seems that even capuchin monkeys very bad against injustice. So that you are sometimes frustrated by other road users’ violations, that is an evolutionary remnant. Can’t help it. In England you can soon do something with this frustration: you can click with the police by sending a video clip of the offense with a dashcam app.

The app called DashcamUK would soon be available for download, it reports The Sun. It is not the case that the application just e-mails the images to the police; the developer built a portal for the videos in consultation with the police. The application is only coming to the United Kingdom, so there will be no tell-tale app called ‘Klikkie’ here for the time being.

How does the dashcam app that lets you snitch work?

The operation is simple: put your phone in the holder (on the window) with the camera facing forward. The phone is constantly recording (throwing out the oldest footage each time to free up space), just like a normal dashcam. But if you see a violation, you can press a button to save the footage. You can then send these images (when you are parked) to the police.

Every car becomes a police car

With the app, every car actually becomes a surveillance car and the traffic police suddenly have eyes everywhere. George Orwell would think something of this, we suspect. Fortunately, there is no question of commission on fines, then you would not be safe anywhere.

In the app you can register 21 different traffic violations. Think of driving a red light or not indicating a direction. The app can even calculate how fast the other cars in the video images are driving based on their own speed.

In the Netherlands it would be a lot more difficult

In the Netherlands it is not that easy to issue a fine based on one video, but it may be a bit easier in the United Kingdom. It remains to be seen how many fines will ultimately be handed out on the basis of the dashcam videos. In any case, you can be sure that a lot of videos will be sent.

Road users in the Netherlands will probably be able to use up their entire data bundle to send images of link stickers. More fines for people who drive unnecessarily in the left lane are always a good idea, but whether that should really be at the expense of privacy is still the question.