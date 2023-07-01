A new army truck from GM Defense has completed the cycle again thanks to its technical basis.

Ah yes, the Hummer. For one hell on earth, for the other an undersized GM SUV. The fact is that the original Hummer, or Humvee actually, was simply built as a deployable vehicle. Humvee therefore comes from the abbreviation HMMWV, which stands for High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, the name that the SUV was given when it was officially deployed as the new generation army truck in 1981. The Humvee became so popular after its service as an army vehicle that the builder AM General releases it as a civilian version, the Hummer H1.

Hummer

Since Jeep has always been able to score best with the Wrangler, a civilian version of the Willys Jeep, it turned out to be better with the Hummer to stick to military Humvees. The H1 was practically quite an inconvenience: wide and yet low and short, and because of a gigantic center tunnel you were quite trapped in the big thing. The engine wasn’t exactly the last word in refinement either and efficiency is also a banned term in the Hummer handbook thanks to the aerodynamics of a block of flats. Crazy actually: you can also list almost all of that for the Mercedes G-Class and that has become a success.

Interference from General Motors and the introduction of the slightly more street-friendly H2 was to no avail. Not only were they without exception clumsy boxes, the complete flouting of the environment immediately became a Hummer-own character trait. The smaller H3 couldn’t fix any of this and GM had to do away with the Hummer brand in the past decade. Successful military vehicle becomes a car brand, becomes a cowardly civilian car and becomes the end of this car brand less than 20 years later.

GMC Hummer EV

Recently, however, that cycle has moved on to the start of a new car brand. At least, GM did not dare to use Hummer again, so it officially falls under GMC. The GMC Hummer EV is the electric truck on GM’s new electric truck platform, which makes the name all the more ironic. Even more ironically, the Hummer EV is actually no better than a normal passenger car thanks to its huge silhouette and very Hummer-esque lack of aerodynamics, but whatever. There is a kind of Hummer revival. And now it’s come full circle thanks to GM Defense.

GM Defense

The military branch of General Motors has recently experimented with the chassis of the GMC Hummer EV. And what happens now: this is a concept for the next generation of deployable military truck, based on the Hummer EV! Army vehicle becomes a civilian car, becomes a complete fail, becomes another attempt at a civilian car, becomes an army vehicle. Actually the upside down world, but a funny reality.

The GM Defense eMCV (Electric Military Concept Vehicle), as the concept is called, is a Hummer EV under the skin. That means GM’s Ultimum platform: a 200 kWh battery and three e-motors good for 1,000 horsepower. The army truck has received some upgrades: Fox shock absorbers, stronger rims with thick off-road tires and smaller bumpers, so that you can climb and descend better. Even though it is a tubular frame, in the concept even without doors, the theoretical range is less than that of the Hummer EV. Where it should be able to drive about 525 km, the eMCV is over with a range of 480 km.

Hybrid

However, that does not have to be a problem, because the eMCV has a diesel generator on board. Not only to the engine where necessary of extra juice also to generate power for possible armaments and other tools. The diesel engine really works as a generator and the wheels will always be driven by an e-motor. The quietness of an electric drive also works to GM’s advantage, as the ultra-quiet drive mode is ideal for silent driving.

As said, it is still a concept, but one that takes a serious look at what an army truck can be. And a nice way to reconnect the Hummer name to a military purpose.

