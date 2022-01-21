The German police have ordered 55 copies of the Survivor R from the German company Rheinmetall. These monsters on wheels are used for border control and the protection of airports, train traffic and important state buildings.











They weigh 12,500 kilos each, have a 6.9 liter diesel engine on board that produces 340 hp and there is room for no fewer than eleven people inside. There is a choice of semi-automatic and fully automatic transmissions and with its top speed of 100 kilometers per hour and range of 800 kilometers, this police vehicle can be deployed quickly anywhere.

The Survivor R of the German Army. © Rheinmetall



The special vehicle stands on a four-wheel drive truck chassis from MAN and Rheinmetall manufactures the armored body. The Survivor R replaces the previous model introduced 35 years ago. Initially, two test vehicles will be delivered, after which the final final configuration will be determined.

Equipment is secret

Delivery of the series vehicles should begin in 2023 and be completed by 2026. The manufacturer Rheinmetall also takes care of the maintenance, repair and logistical support of the armored personnel carrier. What exactly these German 'ME vans' will look like in terms of equipment is a secret. Reinforcements can be supplied for the windows, for example, and thanks to the additional heating and air conditioning, the vehicles are comfortable all year round.

The Survivor R of the German Army. © Rheinmetall



Extras include a special ram to drive into buildings, searchlights that also work on infrared, fog and irritating gas systems or an extremely powerful winch. Protective ventilation against nuclear, biological and chemical gases is also available. For targeted use against unmanned drones, there is even the special version Survivor R C-UAS.

Minimum 500,000 euros each

The price of the vehicle strongly depends on the equipment, configuration, the number of units and additional services such as service and maintenance contracts and so Rheinmetall does not want to give any information about this. In a previous Survivor order from the state of Berlin, there was about 500,000 euros per vehicle, so that amount can safely be regarded as a lower limit.

