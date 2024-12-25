Transfer files from iPhone to Windows PC has always been complicated, especially if we take into account or compare it with the ease it offers Apple with tools like AirDrop. Connecting a USB does not solve the problem, as it requires several steps and navigating between folders and can be somewhat complicated.

For files like PDF documents, the process is even more tedious, depending on iTunes or external applications. Therefore, Microsoft is developing a solution to simplify this process and that it is not an odyssey.

With this Microsoft function you can transfer files from an iPhone to Windows

Microsoft has developed a new function within the application Phone Link (formerly known as ‘Your Phone’), which already allowed files to be transferred between Android phones and Windows PCs. Now, This tool expands to the Apple ecosystemallowing send files between an iPhone and a PC wirelessly and easily.

To use this feature, you need to meet some requirements: have a iPhone with iOS 16 or highercount on recent versions of the Phone Link app on both phone and computer, and be enrolled in the program Windows Insidersince the function is in the testing phase. The process to use this tool is very simple.

From your iPhone, simply open the share menu, select ‘Link to Windows’ and choose the desired PC. In the case of the PC, the procedure is similar: right click on a file, select ‘Share’ and then choose ‘My phone’. In this way, shipping is done quickly and without the need for cables.

The function is currently in testing phase and is being progressively implemented among program users Windows Insider. It will likely be some time before it is available to all Windows users.





