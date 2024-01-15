If Toto Wolff and Christian Horner both spoke Dutch, the famous discussion would have ended Drive to Survive perhaps ended in 'go cycling anyway'. But what if Red Bull really starts cycling? Then you have something like this. The Skarper is an invention of former cycling champion Chris Hoy that has been optimized with the knowledge of Red Bull Advanced Technologies. You can use it to transform your regular bicycle into an e-bike.

The end product is a Covid project by the six-time Olympic cycling champion that got out of hand. The cyclist was helped by Dr. Alastair Darwood, a biomedical specialist who collaborated with Red Bull AT during the pandemic to develop a ventilator for Covid patients. The end product of the bicycle project above is called the Skarper.

How does the box work?

The first time you use the Skarper you will have to put in a little more effort. You must replace the rear brake disc with a supplied one. Then it is a matter of clicking the unit onto the brake disc and you have an electric bicycle. When you park your two-wheeler, you take the entire drive unit inside with you, so the motor or battery will not be stolen. Of course, you leave the disc brake alone.

When you are not using the electric motor, the brake still works as normal. Just like with other e-bikes, the motor gives a boost when you start pedaling. The amount of boost is controlled by a sensor on the pedal. An inclinometer also signals to the engine when you need some extra help uphill.

It contains a 240-Wh battery and a 250-watt electric motor. The claimed range is 60 kilometers and charging should be possible in two and a half hours. Red Bull Advanced Technologies contributed to this to ensure that the system is strong, reliable and efficient. A Skarper costs 1,500 euros and you can now place a pre-order.