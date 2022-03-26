United States.- It is not a secret that Antje Utgaard beautiful clothes are a necessity because you know you have everything to always look good, from a gala dress to the simplest Swimwearbecause on this occasion it was the latter that made the American model the sensation at a pool party that she herself offered in her large mansion, although she did not reveal anything about that party if she made it clear that it was quite possibly the most attractive of the place after amazing outfit.

Through your account Instagram Antje Utgaard shared a couple of photos that she titled “Ready for your pool party“, I finish that can be translated as a pool party, something that is the true paradise for many of its fans who on this occasion could not see the event as such but the special guest as the influencer. Antje Utgaard left more than one with the desire to know what happened during the party but that will possibly take him to the grave.

Antje Utgaard’s photos were simple but at the same time impressive, the model decided to use a pearl-colored swimsuit, with details on the straps with some metal objects both on the top and bottom. The bathing suit enhanced the charms of the modelIn addition to the fact that the color made a great contrast with his tan that he already brings from other places because he has gone to beaches around the world where his favorite outfit is the swimsuit.

Antje Utgaard’s incredible figure for her pool party | Photo: Instagram Antje Utgaard

At the moment Antje Utgaard has received more than 30 thousand likes, something that is relatively little knowing the number of followers she has, but without a doubt it is something that will increase as the days go by, even so those who have been present with some message they have done with the intention of brightening the model’s day and by the way to see if they can get her attention to have a greeting from her.

Many of her fans have left Mexico after her last visit a few weeks ago where she modeled a flirtatious orange swimsuit, in addition to posing with some mexican beers With which she won many more likes and messages of excessive affection, if her beauty is already striking, it will also be with something so representative of Mexico.