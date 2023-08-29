GMC has teamed up with a company called EarthCruiser to make a cool camper van from the Hummer EV that can not only go anywhere, but stay there. For the camping version, not just a pop-up tent was dumped on the back of the pick-up. EarthCruiser unpacks with a carbon fiber house to put in the bed of the Hummer.

Recently, the range from the gigantic 205-kWh battery was increased to 613 kilometers. This would allow you to escape more than 300 kilometers from civilization (because you also have to go back). Although we suspect that the extra weight and other aerodynamics will make it less likely to get you far when the camping set is on the Hummer. So stay a bit near home or a charger.

Enough power for seven days

As part of the electric pick-up modifications, the EarthCruiser Hummer gets a 6-kWh battery on board to power things like the refrigerator and freezer with 12 volts, because what’s a wilderness without popsicles? Thanks to solar panels on the roof, up to 605 watts of energy can be generated. A full 6-kWh battery and the solar panels can provide you with power for a week.

Inside you get a double bed, kitchenette with induction and a water tank of 51 liters. The tank for the waste water from the sink and shower measures 26 litres. So you will have to drink a lot or make a lot of use of the outdoor shower. It even has a chemical toilet. EarthCruiser says the company has been thinking about storage space in the Hummer for a long time.

Do you fancy an adventure in the Hummer EV camper? You can already show your interest by transferring $100 to Earth Cruiser. The total cost of the package is unknown. Sometime in 2024, customers will be able to purchase the package. This way you can go on holiday with a camper before the California version of the electric ID. Buzz is finally here.