“Axios” quoted data published by the “Tik Tok Creators” Center, which dealt with posts about the war between Israel and Hamas on one of the most popular platforms for young people in the world.

Globally, there have been 210,000 posts using the hashtag “Stand with Palestine” and 17,000 using the hashtag “Stand with Israel” since October 16.

In the US, there were 8,000 posts using the hashtag “Stand with Palestine” in the past two weeks compared to 3,000 posts using the hashtag “Stand with Israel” at that time.

According to the data, the hashtag “Stand with Palestine” is the most popular in Malaysia, and the hashtag “Stand with Israel” is the most popular in Israel.