In order to establish a proper routine, a clinical nutrition consultant for “Sky News Arabia” provides his instructions, as well as explains what changes surprise a person after forty, their cause, and how to avoid their negatives?

Reasons for change

Therapeutic nutrition consultant, Bahaa Naji, warns of new habits that occur in a person after the age of forty, which contribute to increasing his weight, changing his appearance, and exposing him to diseases, including:

Reducing sports and motor activity and increasing office work.

Less exposure to sunlight.

Being busy with work may make him eat only one main meal a day.

The dangers of belly fat

Based on the foregoing, Bahaa Naji continues, the abdominal muscles of men and women begin to “weaken”, and the storage of fat increases in the abdominal area, and is called central fat.

These fats cause heart disease and diabetes, reduce the activity of “blood circulation”, and may lead to cancerous tumors, especially prostate cancer in men and bowel cancer in both sexes, according to a nutrition consultant.

Daily routine

To avoid a protruding belly and weight gain, Bahaa Nagy suggests this healthy daily routine:

Do abdominal exercises daily for at least 20 minutes in the morning or evening.

Avoid eating saturated fats found in butter, cream, margarine, and all types of processed and cooked cheese, and replace them with cottage cheese, yogurt, and low-fat milk.

Avoid eating sweets, chocolate and ice cream. Because it is the first reason for the accumulation and storage of belly fat, which is associated with diseases.

Taking care that meals contain complete nutrients; Because this increases the rate of burning sugars and fats, removes the feeling of lethargy, and stimulates the intestines, whose natural movement may decrease after the age of forty. The resulting constipation and so on.

Suggestions for integrated meals

A clinical nutrition consultant provides guidelines for forming the right meals throughout the day:

Breakfast

We care that it contains carbohydrates such as bread, and a mixture of animal protein such as eggs and vegetables such as beans or cottage cheese, as well as vegetables such as lettuce and cucumber, and fresh unsweetened juices.

Midday meal

It consists of a handful of nuts or peanuts, and nuts contain a percentage of unsaturated fats that reduce harmful cholesterol, which increases in the human body after the age of forty. It also contains vitamin E, which is necessary for the freshness of the skin and the preservation of sexual ability in men, and ovulation rates in women.

Mid-day meal (lunch)

It consists of a salad dish with grilled chicken pieces, a can of tuna, or eating a type of protein without starches.

evening meal

One meal contains an amount of cooked or boiled “sautéed” vegetables, with a percentage of protein that does not exceed 150 grams, and it is always preferable to eat fish; Because it does not raise the level of harmful cholesterol, and it contains phosphorus, amino acids and vitamins, and its calories are few.