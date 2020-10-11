Bollywood emperor Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 78th birthday today. On this occasion, his son Abhishek Bachchan shared a special photo and congratulated him on his birthday.

Abhishek has shared the childhood photo of Amitabh Bachchan. Along with this, he has also written a beautiful caption, “Happy Birthday B. You are original Is my hero Happy 78th birthday. Love you pa

This picture is becoming viral on social media. By the time the news was written, 113,440 likes had come on Instagram and 1273 comments had been made.

Big B’s birthday is not less than a festival for his fans. Every year a large number of his fans gather outside Amitabh’s house in Mumbai, but this time due to Corona, not many fans could come. Although some fans reached the house of Amitabh’s bungalow even after all the restrictions.

On the occasion of the birthday, Amitabh was spotted outside his house, in which he was seen going from home to office in casual clothes. While sharing some photos on Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan wrote for his fans, ‘Your generosity and love is my best gift for this 11 October. I can’t ask you anything more. In the photo, Amitabh is seen smiling with folded hands. At the same time, thanks are written in different photos in different languages.

T 3687 – .. your generosity and love be the greatest gift for me for the 11th .. I cannot possibly ask for more .. ???? pic.twitter.com/Val1wZCMNh – Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 10, 2020

Please tell that Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for the TV show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’. His upcoming films include ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Face’ and ‘Jhund’.

