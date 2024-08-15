People who often use dating apps to meet people could use this curious trick from ChatGPT to detect If they are telling you lies, or provided false data regarding certain physical aspects. Manyto meet peopleIf they are telling you lies, or provided

The diary New York Post has reported that Some short men often lie in their dating app description Regarding how much they measurewhich could generate disappointment in the other person when meeting in person if this is considered an important aspect.

For this reason, Justin Moore, a venture capitalist from San Francisco, revealed a curious ChatGPT trick that can be performed to find out How true is it? the height that people place in their description. In her X profile, Moore said: “Young women are using ChatGPT to see if men are lying about their height on dating apps.” She then went on to describe the method for conducting this research.

The woman claims that must be Upload 4 photos to the app, which uses proportions and surroundings to estimate height“I tested it with 10 friends and family members – all the estimates were within 2 centimetres of their actual height,” she said. The event generated a lot of buzz on the platform and led to mixed opinions in the responses.

How many people meet through dating apps each year in the United States?

According to figures from Statista, The number of people looking for a partner through dating apps is estimated in millionssince in 2023 alone, more than 17 percent of the country’s population reported using online dating serviceswhich the portal estimated at almost 60,000,000 people.

On the other hand, it was reported that Users of these types of applications spend, on average, around 50 minutes a day using them, and men focus a little more than women on the use of these platforms.