For some things in life you don't need in-depth research and common sense is enough. It doesn't take a scientist to tell you that you can't make old Dutch apple snacking more fun by putting the apples in a hot frying pan. And of course a parked car is safer against burglaries in a well-lit place. However? Well, that's disappointing.

It Journal of Quantitative Criminology published a study in 2022 into the influence of street lighting on car burglaries. Where street lights were turned off at night, the number of car burglaries decreased. So you want to park your car in a dark place if you want to prevent burglaries, if you look at the results of the research.

A flashlight in a dark car is more noticeable

The researchers do have an idea why burglars do not like to operate in the dark. Of course, first and foremost they must be able to see what they are doing. And if the criminals have no outside lighting, they have to use a flashlight. This is even more noticeable when the car is in the dark.

The Dutch police did not do anything with the results of this investigation. In a 2023 news report about stolen tools, the police advise to 'remove valuables from the car and park the company car in a well-lit place'. Well, you choose which advice you follow. In any case, it is wise not to leave expensive items in your car. Or should we investigate that first?