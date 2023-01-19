According to Quest the Dutch motorist spends an average of 35 hours of his or her life staring at a red traffic light. Or they stare at their phone while standing in front of the traffic light, is also possible. As a cyclist, it is completely tempting (and often a little too easy) to briefly turn the red light. To ensure that cyclists do not give in to temptation, the ‘stopped-for-red-counter’ has now been invented.

The invention stood at a traffic light for cyclists in Amsterdam for three months. On the sign you can read how many cyclists have stopped for the red light. The board uses the same persuasion technique that sites like booking also use: ‘already ten people booked this room in the last five minutes’. So this works not only on the internet, but also in real life.

The sign helps cyclists stop for red

Cyclists can press a button at the traffic light to indicate that they have stopped. The study shows that the number of cyclists who stop at the red light increases by 20 percent when the sign is there. In addition, cyclists would stop at the sign 2.7 times more often than at traffic lights without a counter, according to Verkeersnet.nl.

‘It seems that significantly more cyclists have really adopted new behavior after three months,’ says the project leader of behavioral agency ANDC. Even after the sign has been removed, people are twice as likely to stop. The question is, what if jokers hit the button ten times. And what if people do stop, but don’t press the button?

We put these questions to the other research agency that cooperated, Dijksterhuis & van Baaren. They say they can’t take care of this: ‘That’s okay, because it has no effect on the working mechanism of this intervention.’ Anyway, the municipality of Amsterdam is happy with the result. So glad they are continuing the pilot in February with three other places.