On this occasion, through their official X account (@CBP), they detailed the waiting times at both the Canadian and Mexican ports of entry, depending on whether you enter on foot, in a private car or in a commercial vehicle. Everything can be found out through the tool they provided: a link to a web page where, by filling in your information, you can immediately find out the waiting time for your particular case.

“You can check border wait times online. Find the wait time for your location“, wrote the entity, providing the link to the specific site in its publication.

In it, you will first be asked what type of lane you want to cross the border in and then at what specific port of entry you will do so: There you can choose each of those that are enabled for Canada and Mexico. Once this information is completed, the page will automatically inform you how long the live wait time is at that moment.

Besides, You will be able to see a graph on the screen that indicates the waiting time movements according to each time slot of the day.so that you can estimate how long the delay will be at each specific time, in case you do not wish to cross the border at the same time you consult the website.

How long can CBP wait to enter the United States from Canada?

For example, if you come from Canada, you will enter in a private vehicle and through the Thousand Islands Bridge port in Alexandria Bay, According to CBP, the average wait time is about 12 minutes.and logically it will vary according to the traffic of people in each port.

How long can the CBP wait time be to enter the United States from Mexico?

In the case of Mexico, using the same example of entry by private vehicle and in the specific port of Andrade, The average wait time rises to about 22 minutes according to CBPand can even exceed 30 around 5 or 6 PM, while the lowest wait times are recorded in the morning.