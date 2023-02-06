Toilet roll shame is something that concerns us all. This BR75 will help you with that.

The biggest disadvantage of camping is of course walking with the toilet roll. You know that, I know that. You get out of your folding trailer, tent, camper, caravan or other temporary residence. You wake up and the first thing you have to do is go to the toilet, of course, because you ate way too much cheese fondue that day before.

So sometimes you don’t make it with the opened roll and you have to walk across the campsite with one and a half roll. A real walk of shame. The way back is perhaps even worse: then the other people waiting can see how much has gone off the roll and how much fiber you forgot to eat.

No burden

Anyway, with this BR75 off-grid camper you will not be bothered by that. With that you can just do the Number Two in the wild. The idea of ​​the BR75 off-grid camper is that you can drive and stay wherever you want. Unlike a Fiat Ducato with 150 cubic meters of air between the polyester panels, you can really end up somewhere with the BR75.

The BR75 is a product of Direct Cars. The idea is simple, so the execution is most important. At Direct Cars they take a Toyota Hilux by the scratch, just a slightly more luxuriously decorated company car. However, the double-cab version, so that the children can go along in the back seat. Then there is a large superstructure that extends to the top of the roof.

The sleeping places are of course hidden there. There is sleeping space for two adults and two children. As you can see there is a large overhang at the rear and the roof can be raised. Nice detail is that you can enter the camper through the cabin of the car!

Finish BR75 off-road camper

What is striking is the finish (based on what we can see in the photos, of course). It doesn’t look like much has been saved. Everything is present. There is even a new air conditioning unit!

There are oversized batteries on board to keep all electrical services running. These can also be charged slightly via solar panels. Cool detail, you can even order a trailer for extra luggage space!

You can buy the BR75 in different guises. The structure is more or less the same, the difference is in the car underneath. So you can choose a basic Hilux, then you have lost about 85 grand, or for this tough GR Hilux with thick tires and extra ride height. Then you can really spend the night wherever you want and no one will see you walking out with a roll of toilet paper.

